There will be no high school football Monday night, part of a change in schedule in the wake of two hurricanes hitting the Florida west coast.

After hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Florida over a span of three weeks, the high school sports schedule went into flux.

Florida High School Sports Athletic Association executive director Craig Damon announced changes to the high school sports schedule.

Starting with football, the universal bye week for schools in Class 1A-7A has been moved from Dec. 2-6 to Nov. 4-7. This will allow schools to either reschedule games or serve as a bye week before the playoffs, which will now start on Nov. 15. All games must be completed by Nov. 7.

Because of the rescheduling, the three games scheduled to be made up in Southwest Florida Monday night (Naples at South Fort Myers, Barron Collier at Bonita Springs and Aubrey Rogers at Lely) will not be played on Monday.

The state competition requirement for individual sports has been waived.

Volleyball district tournaments are extended to Saturday, with flexibility in place in case it can’t be completed by then.