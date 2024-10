In Southwest Florida, Halloween transforms neighborhoods with colorful pumpkin displays and thrilling haunted houses that draw in crowds of eager participants.

Families can enjoy trick-or-treating and local events filled with costumes and candy under the warm autumn sky.

Here are some events across SWFL for Spooky Season:

Lee County

Fort Myers

51st Annual Haunted Walk

The Trail is about a half mile long. It takes approximately 15 to 30 minutes to walk through it. Tickets cost $20.50.

Hosted by Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

Oct. 18-20 and 24-27

7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Fort Myers, 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Halloween Fest

Trick or treat at the Edison Mall!

Hosted by the Edison Mall

Oct. 20

Begins at 11 a.m.

Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Candlelight concerts are a live, multi-sensory musical experience in Fort Myers. Tickets start at $43.

Hosted by Music & Arts Community Center – Gulf Coast Symphony

Oct. 19 and 26

Begins at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers, 33912

Bonita Springs

Family-Friendly Halloween Event in Riverside Park

The park will be lit up with spooky lighting and fog throughout the lawn of Riverside Park and the Liles Hotel area. This year’s Halloween event will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for people of all ages. There will also be a pumpkin patch and a photo scene set up for photos, so come dressed in your best Halloween costume.

Hosted by the City of Bonita Springs

Oct. 26

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte

Halloween Notte

A Halloween Festival for the whole family, including a haunted house, live music, food vendors and more.

Hosted by Charlotte County Fairgrounds

Oct. 18-20, 25-27, 31 and Nov. 1-2

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

2333 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, FL

Collier County

Naples

Halloween Dance Party

There will be a Halloween costume/dance party for children. Enjoy some spooky music and dance along with friends and family. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. The top three costumes win a prize. Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $7.

Hosted by Collier County Parks & Recreation

Oct. 18

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL

Halloween Howl

Drop off your children for a fun-filled night of tricks and treats. There will be pizza, spooky games, activities, costume contests and candy. The event is for ages 5-14. Pre-registration is required. Tickets at $10.

Hosted by Collier County Parks & Recreation

Oct. 18

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Drive, Naples, FL

Hendry County

LaBelle

Halloween Costume Party

Costume judging begins at 9 p.m. First place will receive $100, second place $75 and third place $50.

Hosted by

Oct. 26

Begins at 7 p.m.

699 W Hickpochee Ave., La Belle, FL, 33935

Trunk or Treat

There will be vendors, a costume contest, a special Halloween party and much more! You must register online.

Hosted by Athletic Ambitions

Oct. 25

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

875 Industrial Blvd., LaBelle, FL, 33935

DeSoto County

Arcadia

Sheriff Potter’s Candy Cruise Drive-Thru Event

Cruise through the drive-thru event and enjoy sweet treats from Sheriff James Potter, law enforcement deputies and other DCSO staff members.

Hosted by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 31

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

208 E Cypress St. Arcadia, FL 34266

Let’s Get Spooky

Explore charming boutiques, antique stores and delectable bites from local eateries. You can also register for a chance to win $150 downtown Gift Cards. You must register.