Among the two teenagers arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Hendry County is a cousin of the victim.

Ja’Yhanna Johnson was killed during a juvenile dance at the Harlem Rec Center on Friday.

Roosevelt Adderly, III, and Jayden Lawson, both 15 years old, were arrested Tuesday. They are known gang members, said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. He also noted that Adderly is Johnson’s cousin.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Whidden announced new details of the stray bullet shooting.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., Whidden said the suspects climbed a fence waiting for other rival gang members.

When they saw them walk out, they fired but missed their intended targets and hit Johnson.

A detective working in the area heard the gunshot and went to the scene.

Johnson was found with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.

They started CPR, medics arrived to the scene, and she was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, deputies conducted over 100 interviews, said Whidden.