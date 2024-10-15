Two arrested in Clewiston teen’s murder

WINK News
People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.
The National Weather Service got a firsthand look at what people in one Lee County neighborhood have been dealing with for a week.
The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall.
At the South Seas Resort in Captiva, dozens of crews are working hard to restore power, remove trees and clear roads.
A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
People on Fort Myers Beach were feeling the love on Tuesday. Harry Chapin Food Bank set up a distribution site on the island.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis spoke exclusively with WINK News about how the House v. NCAA settlement impacts the athletic department.
WINK News is getting a look at the south side of Manasota Key for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
An island community was almost completely underwater after Hurricane Milton.
The community of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda was hit hard and mangled by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Cape Coral and Fort Myers police departments are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of conducting fraudulent transactions.
If you’re recovering from Hurricane Milton, you need to pay attention to some critical permitting information in our area.
People are providing tips on the murder of a Glades County teenager.
Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.
Hendry County deputies say Johnson was found dead on the ground after shots rang out at a party. A stray bullet struck her in the back of the neck ending her life at the Harlem Gardens apartment complex.
On Wednesday the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to announce the two arrests made in connection to Ja’yhanna Johnson’s murder.
Crimestoppers told WINK News they received two tips since Monday.
Johnson was a cheerleader, had a strong sense of faith, and was well-loved by her many friends and family.
Now, her family wants justice.
Losing Johnson has left them heartbroken, but they want justice for her more than anything.
“I’m torn right now. My heart is broken because you took something from me. You took my only daughter, my only child, away from me,” Said Tameika Adams, Johnson’s mother. “I just really want justice for my baby, so my baby could rest in peace, so we could have comfort heart, so we could be able to start our grievance process, even though we haven’t had the funeral and stuff yet, and after the funeral and stuff, I don’t think that we really gonna be able to grieve until justice is done for Ja’yhanna.”
These two arrests could be one step closer to that. How did these tips lead to arrests? Who pulled the trigger?
WINK News will be at Wednesday’s press conference to answer those questions and more. The press conference starts at 4:30 p.m.