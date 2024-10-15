Two arrested in Clewiston teen’s murder

Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.

Hendry County deputies say Johnson was found dead on the ground after shots rang out at a party. A stray bullet struck her in the back of the neck ending her life at the Harlem Gardens apartment complex.

On Wednesday the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to announce the two arrests made in connection to Ja’yhanna Johnson’s murder.

Crimestoppers told WINK News they received two tips since Monday.

Johnson was a cheerleader, had a strong sense of faith, and was well-loved by her many friends and family.

Now, her family wants justice.

Losing Johnson has left them heartbroken, but they want justice for her more than anything.

“I’m torn right now. My heart is broken because you took something from me. You took my only daughter, my only child, away from me,” Said Tameika Adams, Johnson’s mother. “I just really want justice for my baby, so my baby could rest in peace, so we could have comfort heart, so we could be able to start our grievance process, even though we haven’t had the funeral and stuff yet, and after the funeral and stuff, I don’t think that we really gonna be able to grieve until justice is done for Ja’yhanna.”

These two arrests could be one step closer to that. How did these tips lead to arrests? Who pulled the trigger?

WINK News will be at Wednesday’s press conference to answer those questions and more. The press conference starts at 4:30 p.m.