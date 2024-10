People are providing tips on the murder of a teenager in Hendry County.

A stray bullet killed 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson during a dance party in Clewiston.

The first tip was received Monday night and the second tip came in Tuesday afternoon.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday night, two people have been arrested in connection.

The Hendry County sheriffs will hold a press conference on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. to announce the two individuals arrested.

Trish Routte with Crime Stoppers tells WINK News did not specify details to protect the integrity of the investigation, but she said they are taking every tip seriously and investigating in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed Johnson.

This is Ja’yhanna Johnson, her family calls her Jay.

They tell us she was a cheerleader, had lots of friends, was very close to God and wanted to be a nurse.

She went to a party Friday night at a Harlem Gardens apartment and never made it back home.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said she was killed by a stray bullet fired into the building.

According to the incident report, Johnson was found on the floor with a gunshot wound near the back of her neck.

Deputies told WINK News this is an ongoing investigation and deputies are still trying to find the person responsible.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who was there or knows anything to come forward.

“This is not the time for anybody to put their heads in the sand and act like it’s not their business, or that, you know, it doesn’t involve them, so ‘I’m not going to say anything.’ You have to say something,” said Routte. “A 16-year-old lost their life in a senseless act of gun violence, and our community cannot just stand by and let that happen without there being some kind of repercussion.”

Routte said if you have any information on this shooting death, you can remain anonymous while providing a tip to Crime Stoppers.

She believes more people know something about this murder and hopes they will come forward soon. There is a $3,000 cash reward.

You can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for the reward.