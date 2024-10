As Southwest Florida learned from Hurricane Ian, It only takes one storm to change the face of the coastline.

Fort Myers Beach has grappled with the idea of building up. The town’s leaders and residents said a face-lift is necessary, but not everyone can afford it.

Sue Haynes said she can’t help but get emotional when she looks across the street and sees the big, tall, concrete homes towering above Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s not their fault they’re rich. It’s really not,” said Haynes.

Ian ripped her home to shreds. After the storm, she had to resort to living inside an RV in her driveway for two years. Then, hurricanes Helene and Milton damaged her RV, furthering her recovery.

“It’s just a job site now. It’s not a home anymore,” said Haynes.

New rules require new construction to be elevated. Haynes can’t afford to hire anyone, so she’s rebuilding it herself.

She is saving money to buy supplies and to replace the equipment she lost in the storms.

“I mean, what normal folk can do this anymore?” asked Haynes.

She fears the beach will soon become a haven for rich people and visitors.

Fontaine lives a few streets over. Most of his neighbors and friends are already gone.

For now, “for sale” signs sit in yards, and strangers are moving in.

“It’s going to look like coming up Hickory Blvd. on the beach,” said Fontaine. “Everything’s going to be a giant mansion”

“We’ve kind of lost the identity of our neighborhood, and that’s the thing that worries me the most,” said Fontaine.

Fontaine knows two back-to-back hurricanes in two weeks didn’t help either.

“I’m doing the best I can, but I’m really fed up,” said Fontaine. “I’m considering leaving if I can convince my wife.”

Haynes knows the beach will never be the same. The homes and neighbors are all changing, but she’ll forever cherish the memories she’s made with her sister.

A realtor in Fort Myers Beach said homes aren’t selling. Some people have cut their prices by up to a third.