Republicans prepare for Donald Trump’s Fort Myers visit Friday

On Friday, former President Donald Trump will be at the Caloosa Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers for a private dinner with those who purchased tickets in advance.

This visit from Trump will require much preparation. The streets of downtown Fort Myers will be teeming with activity.

“It’s not often that the president actually comes and speaks to local county parties,” said Michael Thompson, chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee. “But, you know, we feel extremely blessed.”

Thompson says Trump was “all over it” after Thompson reached out to him and asked him to come to Fort Myers.

Trump will headline the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with two Republican congressmen by his side: Rep. Greg Steube and Rep. Byron Donalds.

Steube, who represents Charlotte County, endorsed Trump for president earlier this week. In his statement of support, Steube said Trump’s first term was full of extraordinary accomplishments and that Florida needs him back in the White House to finish the job.

Donalds went on the record for Trump in late 2022. By phone, he gave a taste of what’s to come on Friday.

“Interested to see what the president’s going to say; he does what he does,” Donalds said. “And so I just really want to hear what’s kind of top of his mind, what his… where his focus is, and he was glad to be supportive of the Lee County Republican Party, all their hard work through the years.”