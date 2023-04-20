Suspect takes items from a fridge in Fort Myers; FMPD needs help identifying

Suspect took items from a Fort Myers resident’s fridge. CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly grabbed items from a fridge inside a porch without the owners knowing.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, on Wednesday, April 19, shortly after 1:15 a.m., at 508 Van Buren Street, the suspect was seen on a surveillance camera. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with three white stripes on the side, black shoes, a dark backpack with gray straps, and a thin white beard.

The same suspect was seen at the same residence another time opening the fridge without the owners permission.

If you can identify the suspects, please contact Detective Ramos at 239-321-7698 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.