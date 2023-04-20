Up to $20K offered for tips in 2018 murder of Bonita Springs mother

Destiney Bocanegra, 25. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are hopeful that people may come forward with tips five years after a Bonita Springs mother was shot to death while shielding her 4-year-old son from gunfire.

Destiney Bocanegra, 25, was killed on April 21, 2018, while standing outside a home near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street with her son and boyfriend. An unknown assailant drove by and shot in their direction. Bocanegra, who was pregnant with her second child, dove in front of her son to protect him, and ended up being fatally shot in the process. Her boyfriend was also shot and sustained critical injuries, but he survived the attack.

In the five years since the murder, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have investigated every tip that’s come in, but Bocanegra’s case is still unsolved, and her killer is still at large.

“We are very confident that there are people in our community, particularly in Bonita Springs, who know more than they’ve shared about Destiney’s case,” said Trish Routte, manager of Southwest Flordia Crime Stoppers. “Five years have passed, and we don’t want Destiney’s family to have to endure one more year without answers or justice. It’s never too late to step up and do the right thing for her family, and especially for her son Mikey.”

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers 24/7 by calling 1-800-780-8477 or by submitting a tip online or on the P3 Tips app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

An anonymous donor is also offering an additional $17,000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward.