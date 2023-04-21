Best Buddies to hold Friendship Walk fundraiser in Estero

Inclusion without limits is the message for 2023’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk, which takes place on Saturday morning.

The walk raises money and awareness for Southwest Florida’s Best Buddies program, which is all about creating friendships. The program pairs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with people who can be both friends and mentors.

“Friendship is more important than ever, especially with all our community has gone through this past year,’ said Pamela Conner, area director for Best Buddies Southwest Florida. “We can’t leave anybody behind. We need everyone to have a friend. I need a friend, you need friends, our buddies need friends.”

“It helps me feel like I’m a part of my community and included in my community, and I feel like everyone deserves a friend,” said Allison Reiter, a program participant.

At $1,700, Allison is the top fundraiser for Best Buddies.

The walk begins at Estero Community Park, located at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Check-in is at 9 a.m., but the walk itself starts at 10 a.m. The walk is free; you just have to register in advance.