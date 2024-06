At Street Eatz on Pine Island, folks gathered on Saturday night for a concert and to celebrate one of their own.

“Today is Nichole Hall Day on the Island it was after she got injured it was after the boating accident was from another benefit event we had done.” said Jim Frock, one of the event organizers.

A week after the Matlacha community lost Mary-Lou Sharp from a suspected drunk-driver back in April, Nichole Hall was attending a fundraiser for Mary-Lou when she was injured in a boating accident.

Hall lost her left leg and parts of her hip and has been recovering in the hospital since.

“She’s recovering faster than anybody is supposed to. I mean, she’s amazed her doctors with her stability,” said Frock. “Like I said, she was ready to go get a leg now. She’s disappointed that she has to go to rehab first but you know, she’s so strong and always has a smile on her face.” Nichole Hall

Several of Nichole’s friends and family say despite the tragedy of losing her leg and nearly her life, she’s remained positive throughout the entire process.

“She’s taking it like a rock star,” said Lisa Cowels.

“She is the inspiration behind doing this,” said Matthew Lee. “The guitar we raffled off with the stars and the rock star because she is a rock star. She’s handled it better than anyone I can think of, so positive.”

Matthew Lee (center) holding the raffle guitar

While Nichole continues to recover, the Matlacha will continue to support her.

“It’s a very tight-knit community out here and so, when someone needs help when someone goes down, you know, we all stand up, and we all pick them back up,” said Lee.

All the proceeds collected throughout the fundraiser will go towards Nichole’s medical expenses as she continues to recover.