Woman injured during barge party honoring crash victim

The Matlacha community has endured much recently. Tragedy struck again over the weekend after a woman was injured during a barge party in honor of Mary-Lou Sharp.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it all happened after Nichole Hall got caught between two boats in North Matlacha pass during the barge party fundraiser for Mary-Lou.

Mary-Lou died last weekend after she was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

WINK News Reporter Amy Galo spoke with Nichole’s mother, Angela, over the phone on Monday.

Angela said she was waiting for her daughter to get out of surgery and didn’t have time to give more details.

According to the GoFundMe started by Nicholes’s workplace, Nichole had surgery to remove her leg and is now prepping for other surgeries.

The site manager at Jug Creek Marina in Bokeelia, Julia Gaylor, spoke with WINK News off-camera.

Gaylor was on her way back from the fundraiser when she noticed an ambulance and a fire crew at the marina.

She came onshore just as Nicole was brought to this dock, where Emergency services were already waiting for her.

Nichole was put on a gurney and life-flighted to the hospital.

Gaylor told WINK News Reporter Amy Galo that Nichole’s injuries were awful, and she credits the Pine Island fire crew and EMS with saving her life.

Now, the community is banding together to pray for her recovery.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.