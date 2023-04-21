Mighty Mussels retool promotions, hope for less rain in 2023 season

The hype and the hoopla of minor league baseball’s Opening Day has passed. Now, the hard work begins for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels under second-year owner John Martin.

The Mighty Mussels, a low, Class A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, are in the middle of their second homestand of the season. Business operations and the game-day operations work separately, with the Twins handling everything on the field, and Martin’s employees handling everything off it.

Operating the business side of minor league baseball comes with two challenges in Southwest Florida, said Martin, who is also a farmer in Illinois. The first is getting fans in the stands and the second is dealing with the weather, which Martin learned more about during his first season.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.