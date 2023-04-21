WINK News

Watch Now
Home / Tim Aten Knows: HomeSense, Cheddar’s coming to North Naples

Tim Aten Knows: HomeSense, Cheddar’s coming to North Naples

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:
Gulfshore Business

Q: Construction activity at the old Orchard Supply store at the Granada Shoppes at U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road next to Hobby Lobby. Is something else moving in? — Lauren Fraclose Osborne, Naples 

A: HomeSense, a chain of discount home furnishing stores in the HomeGoods family, will open a location later this year in a nearly 30,000-square-foot store next to Hobby Lobby in Granada Shoppes, said a spokesperson for the shopping center on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road in North Naples. 

“HomeSense will be occupying a portion of the former Orchard Supply Hardware at Granada Shoppes, and a junior anchor tenant will be taking the remainder of the space,” said Maria Pace, vice president of marketing for New York-based Brixmor Property Group, the retail real estate investment trust that owns Granada Shoppes.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.