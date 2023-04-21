Tim Aten Knows: HomeSense, Cheddar’s coming to North Naples

Q: Construction activity at the old Orchard Supply store at the Granada Shoppes at U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road next to Hobby Lobby. Is something else moving in? — Lauren Fraclose Osborne, Naples

A: HomeSense, a chain of discount home furnishing stores in the HomeGoods family, will open a location later this year in a nearly 30,000-square-foot store next to Hobby Lobby in Granada Shoppes, said a spokesperson for the shopping center on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road in North Naples.

“HomeSense will be occupying a portion of the former Orchard Supply Hardware at Granada Shoppes, and a junior anchor tenant will be taking the remainder of the space,” said Maria Pace, vice president of marketing for New York-based Brixmor Property Group, the retail real estate investment trust that owns Granada Shoppes.

