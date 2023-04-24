Shot-up stop signs in Lehigh Acres get fixed

Bullet holes sprayed two stop signs down the street from each other, one on Homestead Road and Parkdale Boulevard in Lehigh Acres and the other on Homestead Road and Milwaukee Boulevard.

Lee County said they know about the damaged signs and are on the list to be replaced.

Every sign was visibly impacted at the intersection between Homestead Rd. and Milwaukee Blvd.. One of the impacted signs had five bullet holes piercing the metal.

People WINK News spoke with said they don’t understand why someone would do what they did.

At least 12 gunshots on one stop sign and five on another, both at intersections in Lehigh Acres.

“That’s quite a bit. You know, it’s I it’s done with a shotgun looking at it,” Lew Willard, a Lehigh Acres resident, said.

Willard lives near one of the stop signs pierced by the bullets and said he thought the noise he heard was from fireworks. But, since then, has developed a new theory.

“I think it’s just kids are goofing around. And they should be home. But whatever,” Willard said.

Lee County is aware of the bullet-riddled signs in Lehigh Acres and said it would cost $82 to replace them as soon as possible.

Moments later, that’s exactly what happened, both signs were replaced.

WINK News also reached out to LCSO to see if deputies have any suspects for the damaged signs or whether the increased deputy presence they promised in Lehigh is making any difference. LCSO has not been able to get back to WINK News on that.

Willard said he’s not concerned about safety and thinks someone’s got a dangerous hobby.

“Because you know what? Kids put things on social media, and they can’t keep their mouth shut. So guess what, that’s how they get caught,” Willard said.

But that’s yet to happen. Lee County said if you see a damaged street sign go online and fill out a form, and it will be replaced.