Deadly crash involving 16-year-old biker Tuesday morning

Credit WINK News.

A 16-year-old man has hit in a deadly crash while riding a bike in Sebring Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old man driving a van north on South Heron Avenue was nearing the intersection of Oriole Avenue.

The 16-year-old was going north on South Heron Ave. in front of the van while riding a bike.

The front right side of the van hit the teenager on the bike.

The teen was critically injured from the crash and transported to a hospital.

After hitting the teenager, the driver fled the scene. But he was found shortly thereafter and arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury and booked into the Highlands County Jail.