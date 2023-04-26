BigShots receives sixth extension for projects on Golden Gate Golf Course property

Plans for the 165-acre Golden Gate Golf Course property in Collier County have been discussed since the county purchased the land for almost $28 million in 2019. A lease agreement with BigShots Golf in May 2021 paved the way for the company to create and finance plans for nonprofit youth program First Tee, a 12-hole public golf course and a BigShots entertainment facility.

The facility was supposed to be finished by summer 2022 with the county committing $7 million in taxpayer funds to support refurbishment of the course. However, BigShots asked the Collier County Commissioners on Tuesday for its sixth extension of its financial contingency period, seeking another 60 days. The commission voiced concerns with the company taking more than 20 months to begin construction before approving a 60-day extension by a 4-1 vote.

“We’re all frustrated with how long this project has been going on without the actual construction, and I know that my fellow commissioners are concerned as to what really happened in here and what’s causing the delay,” Commissioner Burt Saunders said.

