Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for April 26

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Heather Boucher, 32, is wanted for an order revoking pretrial supervision for trafficking amphetamine and the possession of a controlled substance.

When Lee deputies busted her, they say they sound a sizeable stash of meth and fentanyl.

She was arrested and released a few days later on certain conditions, one of which she has now violated.

Investigators say earlier this month she fessed up to smoking meth. Look for her in North Fort Myers.

Natalia Gette, 60, has also had her pretrial supervision for DUI revoked.

She spent the night in jail after getting arrested for DUI and was released the next day on the condition she show up for court-ordered drug testing. Investigators say she didn’t and now there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

She could be in south Fort Myers.

Lester Martin, 64, will head back behind bars when deputies catch up with him.

He’s wanted on a probation violation for crimes against a vulnerable adult.

The court ordered Martin to keep his distance from the victim, but investigators say he’s ignored the mandate.