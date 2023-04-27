Flames break out in Fort Myers home with two people inside

Firefighters fought a vicious fire inside a home in Lee County Thursday afternoon.

The home is on Melody Court in Fort Myers, near March Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard. A husband and wife were inside the home when the flames broke out, and one of them was asleep.

The Fort Myers Fire Department valiantly fought the flames inside the home.

“The attic actually collapsed. So we actually moved out crews out,” Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion said.

Birds-eye-view of the flames and smoke. CREDIT: WINK News

And while McMillion and others from FMFD fought the flames…

“My daughter-in-law called me and told me the house was on fire,” Larry Willis said.

A startling call to get while you’re driving.

“My youngest son was in the house when it happened,” Willis said.

Willis’ son and daughter-in-law were in the house when the fire broke out, but Willis was in Cape Coral. Willis drove to Fort Myers without any certainty of what he would find when he arrived.

“He was shaken up real bad,” Willis said.

Thankfully, Willis’ son noticed the flames and woke up his wife who was asleep while the flames were spreading.

“My heart is beating so fast…” April, a next-door neighbor, said.

“We’re right there in the corner,” April said. “Those houses are close!”

After the chaos, Willis was simply thankful that his son and daughter-in-law are alive.

“Every day you see on the news somebody’s house on fire… but until you experience it… you can’t imagine it happening to somebody,” Willis said.

For the time being, it’s unclear what caused the fire.