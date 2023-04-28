Tim Aten Knows: New local pizza options making rounds

Q: Sad to see Napoli on the Bay Pizzeria closing at Crayton Cove. We always loved it. — Toni Falato Sherman, Naples

A: Although the original location of Napoli on the Bay Pizzeria is closing this weekend after operating for more than three decades at Crayton Cove in Old Naples, expect two more Naples locations for the local pizzeria to open in May.

The longtime pizza place at 820 12th Ave. S. will be open as usual through Sunday, said owner Telni “Tony” Brito. “Sunday at 9 p.m. is the last call, the last for everything,” Brito said.

Neapolitan Enterprises is redeveloping the waterfront parcel next to the City Dock for a new marina project, which necessitated the closing of businesses in the multitenant building on the property. For decades, that original spot was the only location for Napoli on the Bay, but Brito has grown the local brand to seven other area locations since he bought it in 1992.

