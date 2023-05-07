Naples residents celebrate coronation of Charles III at local pub

Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown and carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Ben Stansall/POOL photo via AP)

Several Naples residents watched as Britain crowned Charles III on Saturday morning, carrying out an 8th-century tradition that the world hadn’t seen in 70 years. The late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the last such event.

Andreas Mueller, a Naples resident with ties to the UK, woke up at 4 a.m. to view the coronation from his home until about 7 a.m. He then decided to head to the pub to watch the historic day with others. “This is for sure the biggest, grandest event in my lifetime,” Mueller said.

Barbara Rode, who was also at the pub, said, “We had looked all over for somewhere to go to celebrate the coronation, and we found the pub. So we just think it’s a great opportunity to be involved in British history.”

The pub was adorned with British flags and even displayed a custom one with the king’s face. The establishment also offered an array of British treats, from scones to traditional English breakfast to fish n’ chips.

“It’s definitely history. I mean, maybe my children will be able to see now Prince William become king. But, to me, as I said, this is probably the biggest event in my lifetime,” Mueller said.

Christina Abruzzese, who works at the pub, said, “It’s very exciting to have everyone here. This is a British pub, and just very exciting to see.”