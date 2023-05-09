Have you felt penalized at work for being a mother? WINK News wants to hear from you

Meagan Baskin, an Associate Professor of Management at Florida Gulf Coast University, recently conducted a study comparing how mothers and fathers are perceived by their supervisors in a remote work setting. The study looked at how bosses rated their employees’ work performance and commitment while changing the online meeting background to show no children, kids’ toys, and then children.

“Past research has told us that when women become mothers, they suffer what we call a motherhood penalty. So there, while their performance might say, consistent, and they might stay committed to the workplace, they actually see declines in performance evaluations,” said Baskin.

The study found that men do not experience the same negative perceptions in the workplace once they become fathers. Instead, they often describe a fatherhood premium, meaning their bosses often look at fathers as doing it all.

The results of Baskin’s study will be posted tomorrow.

