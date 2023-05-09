Stix Sushi & Seafood to replace Fish 41 in East Naples

An East Naples seafood restaurant recently changed ownership and soon will change its name, menu and decor. Stix Sushi & Seafood will replace Fish 41 Seafood this week in Lakewood Plaza on U.S. 41 East at Lakewood Avenue.

Operating for more than three years, Fish 41 opened in January 2020 in that longtime restaurant space at 4221 Tamiami Trail E. that previously was home to Bill’s Steak & Seafood, Mongello’s Restaurant & Lounge and KJ’s Tropical Palm Cafe.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closing of Fish 41 restaurant here in Naples, FL. It has been an amazing journey, and we are grateful for the support and patronage that we have received from this wonderful community,” the Fish 41 team posted May 7 on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We want to express our sincerest gratitude to all of our loyal customers who have dined with us over the years. Your support and enthusiasm have kept us going through the good times and the bad, and we will always cherish the memories that we have made.”

