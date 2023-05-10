Golden Gate man accused of sharing child pornography, soliciting kids

Martin Salinas, 24. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Golden Gate man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was caught sharing child pornography and soliciting children for sex online.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Martin Salinas faces more than a dozen charges after transmitting child pornography and soliciting two children for sex over social media.

Detectives began their investigation following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation determined Salinas was transmitting child pornography over Snapchat and Instagram, and that the activity was occurring at his home.

Salinas solicited one of the victims for sex over Instagram. He took control of her Instagram account and used her identity to transmit pornographic images of her to the other child victim whom he also solicited for sex.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending following a search warrant at Salinas’ home on Tuesday. A preliminary forensic review of one of Salinas’ cell phones revealed numerous files of child pornography as well as files of one of the victims. Detectives say they also recovered other items during the search which will undergo a complete forensic review.