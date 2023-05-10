Sanibel School and rec center playground reopens after Hurricane Ian

The Sanibel School and rec center’s shared playground will reopen after eight months of forced closure due to Hurricane Ian.

Former Sanibel School student and volunteer Neveah agrees that this park is good for the students.

“It’s good for them to come out and play at recess or an after school, so they can have energy,” Neveah said.

“All the kids, every time you know they come over for after school program, that’s a question we get how much longer till we can go on the playground,” said Andrea Miller, the rec center director.

But come Monday, they won’t have to wonder any longer.

“Everything that’s here now has been inspected and safe and ready to go,” Miller said.

On Sunday morning, about 12 volunteers got the place back in shape in just 1 hour and 10 minutes.

“I think this is just another example of how this community pulls together and how we’re going to continue our recovery well into the coming year,” said Sanibel Vice Mayor Richard Johnson.

The Sanibel Rec Center director told WINK there are plans to replace damaged playground equipment in the near future, but replacing will be a separate project from Sunday’s.

For now, the caution tape around the playground will officially go down, just in time for the start of the school week tomorrow.