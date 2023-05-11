Laundry clerk at Charlotte County Jail accused of sexual relations with inmate

Credit: CBS

Amy Dice, a jail laundry clerk, faces multiple charges after being accused of inappropriate sexual relations with an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 10, Dice was seen behaving unusually by the detention staff after attempting to contact an inmate while she dropped laundry off.

The inmate Dice was seen trying to contact was going to get transferred to a state prison facility the next day.

Staff at the Charlotte County Jail intercepted the laundry bag. The staff found contraband in the bag, including a love note and candy.

“We hold all of our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior, and any violation of that standard will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “We take the safety and security of our facility and the inmates entrusted to our care very seriously.”

Dice began working with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.

Dice is being held at the Charlotte County Jail. Dices faces two counts of Introduction of Contraband into a detention facility (misdemeanors), and two counts of Sexual Misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates (felonies).