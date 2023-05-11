Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan underway in Ochopee

Firefighters working on fire in Collier County. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan has moved to its second phase, prompting the notification of residents to prepare for potential evacuations. Fire officials will continue to monitor the situation closely, initiating the final stage of the evacuation plan if the fire continues to move towards homes.

Residents with preexisting medical conditions have been encouraged to leave to ensure their safety. The final phase of evacuation may occur if the fire threat becomes imminent, at which point everyone will be advised to leave.

Smoke impacts along the roadways are expected as the Sandy Fire continues to move south towards US 41. Travelers are advised to be cautious and aware of their surroundings while driving.

The Sandy Fire has spread to cover an area of 11,031 acres and is currently 20% contained.

Closures remain in effect west of 11 Mile Road, north of US 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail, and Lost Dog, including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to I75 (MM63). These closures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the public and allow firefighters to work.

WINK News will provide updates as the situation evolves.