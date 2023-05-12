Big Sandy Fire rages over 15,000 acres

People with pre-existing medical conditions are getting told to leave, but those with asthma and other breathing conditions were especially told to leave. And everyone else is getting asked to pack and be ready, just in case.

Lone fireman stands on his truck looking at the fire. CREDIT: WINK News

The “Big Sandy Fire,” which reportedly began on May 1, continues to burn, stretching over 15,000 acres.

WINK News spoke about the situation with Riki Hoopes, a fire communication specialist for South Florida Fire and Aviation.

“Crews always work hard. The conditions are hot, they’re dry. They’re working long hours, but they are doing their best to stay safe, keep the public safe and protect the land,” Hoopes said.

View of the fire. CREDIT: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CHRIS RICHARDS

Hoopes explained that phase two of the wildfire evacuation plan had been put into effect. That means people living near the fire’s track have been told to prepare to evacuate. And that people with pre-existing conditions are encouraged to leave.

Also, Florida Highway Patrol shut down 41 East from State Road 29 because of the fire and smoke.

“The biggest issue we have right now is going to be the smoke impacts on the road. As always, we’ve issued that closure right now. But we will open it eventually,” Hoopes said.

Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor conditions as the situation develops.