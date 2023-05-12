Fort Myers woman accused of pepper-spraying, robbing Publix employee

Jazmin Nazario, 28. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman was arrested Thursday after Fort Myers police say she pepper-sprayed and robbed a Publix employee in Fort Myers earlier in May.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Jazmin Nazario, 28, was found thanks to a police investigation aided by tips from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Nazario is accused of trying to steal a shopping cart full of items before pepper-spraying and robbing the employee who tried to recover the items. She remains in the Lee County Jail, facing charges of armed robbery and larceny.