Tim Aten Knows: Vanderbilt Beach Road extension making progress

Q: Any idea what is going in on the corner of Massey Street and Vanderbilt Beach Road? They’ve cleared a fair amount of land there. — J.J., Naples

A: A large parcel on the northeast corner of Vanderbilt Beach Road and Massey Street that had grazing cattle a couple of months ago has been cleared as part of the Collier County’s massive three-year project to extend and widen Vanderbilt Beach Road, 7 miles east from Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast in Golden Gate Estates.

“That is part of the Vanderbilt Beach Road project that incorporates a right turn onto Massey Street from Vanderbilt Beach Road,” said Matthew Thomas, the construction engineering inspection project management supervisor for the county’s Transportation Engineering Division.

