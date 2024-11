FEMA has denied an extension for business trailers on Fort Myers Beach.

Any structure that cannot be attached to a light duty truck and moved off the island during an evacuation must be gone by Monday.

This comes as snowbirds and season make their to way to Southwest Florida.

This will have an impact on not just businesses but the local economy on Fort Myers Beach. Fort Myers Beach trailers. Credit: WINK News

The Fort Myers Beach PIO said that over 50 businesses have been affected, but that’s not a final number.

The town of Fort Myers Beach requested an extension for June 1, 2025 from FEMA, but it was denied.

A spokesperson with Fort Myers Beach said if these businesses don’t move by the Monday there is a chance FEMA will take away the 25% discount for residents.

Businesses that are in violation said they are waiting to see what happens.

The town of Fort Myers Beach said most people are complying but others who stay will get a notice and go in front of the magistrate and plead their case. Anyone in violation faces a fine.

