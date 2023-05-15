16 Handles frozen yogurt, ice cream shop opens first SWFL location

Self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream shop 16 Handles celebrated its grand opening Saturday in Meridian Marketplace at the northeast corner of Pine Ridge and Livingston roads in Collier County. Founded in New York City in 2008, this is 16 Handles’ 30th franchise location and second in Florida.

Alex Nicholas lived down the street from the original 16 Handles and frequented the store in Manhattan’s East Village. Noting the brand’s popularity and enjoying the energy of its atmosphere, he was open to opening a location of his own.

Nicholas, who manages the local D1 Training facility in Meridian Marketplace, jumped at the opportunity to open 16 Handles when space became available last summer.

