Alessio Development releases renderings for the Terraces at Royal Palm

Alessio Development released renderings for The Terraces at Royal Palm on Monday afternoon, showing 40 townhomes and a 15-story condominium tower being planned for land currently occupied by Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers.

Alessio bought the 14-acre site for $12 million last year. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will continue to operate during the construction of phase one, and Omni Fitness Center is scheduled to open this fall in two of the nine existing buildings. Most of what had been built in the 1980s as a shopping center will be razed to make room for the new development.

