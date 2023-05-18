Honoring fallen deputies and officers in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ceremony Thursday night honoring Southwest Florida’s fallen officers who paid with their lives protecting us.

One of the honored heroes will be Deputy Christopher Taylor, who was killed in a DUI crash on I-75 in late 2022.

This year, the Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Event is particularly challenging for those attending.

The memorial event has occurred for decades, but nearly six months ago, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office lost Deputy Taylor. Killed in the line of duty, Deputy Taylor was in the middle of a traffic stop with a suspected drunk driver.

Officials from the sheriff’s office told WINK News that families of the fallen officers and deputies will be in attendance on Thursday. And they said the event is about coming together and leaning on one another.

“This year is very important to us. We lost an officer this year back in November. This is meaningful every year. I’ve been a part of law enforcement for quite some time, but this year is especially difficult because we did lose one,” Skip Conroy, the community affairs supervisor for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The memorial event started at 6 p.m. and ended at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.