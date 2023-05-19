Everblades facing Growlers in Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season

The Florida Everblades continue their quest to become back-to-back Kelly Cup champions Friday night when they face the Newfoundland Growlers in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Facing the same opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals two years in a row will not be easy. In 2022, the Everblades defeated the Growlers in five games.

Winning this series against the Growlers puts the Everblades four wins away from achieving their back-to-back championship goal.

Puck drop for game one in the Eastern Conference Finals is set for shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The first three games of the series will be at Hertz Arena before the series shifts to Mary Brown’s Centre in Canada.