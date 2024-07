Carol Emanuel has a pickleball paddle in her hand now as she is in her rookie season with Naples JBB United of the National Pickleball League.

The NPL is the first pro pickleball league for players ages 50 and up. This is a way for the former college athlete to stay competitive.

“You never lose that competitiveness I think,” Emanuel explained. “So I still have that so I still feel like I want to compete and I just kept moving up. And for an opportunity to be drafted I thought I’d give it a try and I was very fortunate.”

Emanuel played basketball at Purdue University. She’s seen some of those skills translate to the pickleball court.

Emanuel explained that, “it’s the court coverage. It’s being able to play defense until you can get an offensive shot. It’s working together with your partner which would be the same as your teammate on the court in basketball.”

Emanuel, who lives in Naples, is one of the local players that make up the roster. Another one of those players is Gerald Alvarado.

He said, “being a part of Naples now living here for a year and then representing the Naples team, you feel the love. I love it. It’s great and you want to represent your town the best you can.”

This is the second season for Naples JBB United. The team’s owner, Bob Strommen, explains what went into choosing the team name, which was their way to honor the founders of the sport.

“The initials of them are Bill, Bob and Joel,” Strommen said. “And so there came JBB United, which was really a tribute to the legacy of the game.”

Strommen said what he saw in the team’s inaugural season, “We had a lot of players that signed up and wanted to be a part of and drafted just curious to see if this is something they really wanted to do long term. And what they discovered this was not only was competition at the highest level for the 50 and over crowd, but it was fun. And we developed relationships. And it was dynamic.”

“It’s so nice to be a part of a team,” Emanuel said. “Like I want to be out there with my teammates and help each other and cheer each other.”