In this Miracle Monday story, a 7-year-old is celebrating starting her summer because she’s cancer-free!

Evelyn Garcia battled Osteosarcoma of the femur for more than a year.

She spent a lot of time at Golisano Children’s Hospital, where the facility’s dog, Lemon, became her best friend.

Lemon helped Garcia with her physical therapy and, along with all the staff, will miss Garcia and her kind heart.