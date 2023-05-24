2 women accused of abuse at North Port day care

Cindy Desrosiers, 60, and Evelyn Jennings, 51. Credit: North Port Police Department

Two women have been arrested after police said one of them abused children at a North Port day care and the other, the day care director, protected the abuser.

According to the North Port Police Department, 51-year-old Evelyn Jennings and 60-year-old Cindy Desrosiers were arrested for the abuse of children in their care at the Building Blocks Children’s Center located at 2555 Toledo Blade Blvd.

Earlier in May, NPPD received a report from a concerned parent that their child had visible marks and bruises after attending the day care. Detectives worked alongside child protection experts, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Health to investigate.

Through the course of the investigation, NPPD said detectives discovered that Jennings physically abused a 3-year-old boy by grabbing him by his arms and legs. Other accusations also surfaced, including previous allegations of similar incidents made against Jennings, who has been fired from multiple daycare facilities.

Despite witnesses and leadership at the Building Blocks Children’s Center being made aware of the incident, Jennings did not receive any reprimands, nor was anything documented or reported to DCF.

According to NPPD, Desrosiers is the appointed director of the day care and was made aware of the ongoing allegations of child abuse by staff and parents. Desrosiers failed to report the incidents and also prevented another teacher from reporting them.

Jennings faces a charge of abuse without great harm. Desrosiers faces three counts of failure to report suspected child abuse. All counts are considered felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation. Both DCF and the Florida Department of Health are continuing to look into possible abuse at the day care center. If you have any additional information, please contact NPPD’s tip line at 941-429-7382.