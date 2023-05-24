Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for May 24

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Dion Barnes, 32, is wanted in Collier County for the possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators said one of his latest arrests came after a SWAT team did a search of his home and found pot, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms and illegal weapons. Barnes did prison time, and now, a year or so after his release, he is in trouble again.

Look for him in Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee or North Naples. He has a very noticeable height of 6 feet, 6 inches tall.

John Demaree, 52, is wanted for violating his probation for grand theft, fraudulent use of personal identification and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Demaree was busted for stealing credit cards out of a mailbox and then using them as his own. Look for him in north Cape Coral.

Rigoberto Ortiz Leon, 36, violated his probation in early May for DUI and causing a crash with serious injuries.

He crashed into another car, injuring the other driver, and left. Officers caught up to him a short distance away.

Leon has several aliases: Raul Lopez, Carlos Gonzalez and Francisco Aguilar.