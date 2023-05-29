How to become a “Super Ager”

Why are some people happy and spry as they age, while others struggle with sickness and disease?

Researchers are working to precisely determine a person’s biological age or how an individual body responds as they get older.

Researcher Aditi Gurkar recollected on how her grandparents responded to growing older.

Gurkar would call her grandfather a superhero. “He’s in his 80s. He could walk up three flights upstairs, washed his own clothes and pick me up from school,” Gurkar said.

Her grandmother was the same age, yet she struggled. “Since she was in her 60s, she was constantly getting one disease or the other,” Gukar said.

Cell biologists are looking into why some people grow into “Super Agers.” People who demonstrate qualities of a “Super Ager” are seemingly able to avoid disease and disability as they grow older.

“As we age, we develop these funky looking cells in us called zombie cells. In actual science they’re called Senescent cells,” Gukar said.

Senescent cells release inflammation into surrounding tissue. Inflammation is thought to increase the risk of diseases like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers are working to find ways to rid our bodies of zombie cells.

A little exercise can go a long way. Keeping a positive attitude will help your mind and your body. It’s also important to eat a healthy diet.

Researchers also said it’s important to maintain an active social life. People who keep strong relationships and friendships tend to live well into their 80s or 90s.