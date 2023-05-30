Scattered storms return Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday will reflect a more typical rainy season pattern with showers and storms beginning shortly after lunchtime and continuing, on and off, through most of the evening.

All of Southwest Florida is included in today’s rain chances but the greatest rainfall accumulation will generally be focused south of the Caloosahatchee.

High temperatures will climb to the lower 90s for most, running a few degrees cooler than usual for some inland areas thanks for repeated rounds of showers and storms beginning in the early afternoon.

Conditions are still looking good for boaters with 1 to 2 foot wave heights and light chop in the bays. The UV index is back up in the extreme category at a level 11.

Just two days away from the beginning of hurricane season and, fortunately, tropical development is still not expected within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.