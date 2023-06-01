Dutch-Way Cafe brings Amish food to Fort Myers

Pennsylvania native Jay Case grew up in the Lancaster area, which has the largest Amish community in the U.S. After living in Florida for 12 years, he figured he wasn’t the only one missing the food he grew up with, or better yet, he could introduce his favorite recipes to those who’ve never tried it.

Having both Amish and Mennonite backgrounds from his grandparents, all recipes used at Case’s new Dutch-Way Cafe, 2245 Winkler Ave., in Fort Myers have been passed down through generations.

“My parents are both here working with me to help make all the food from scratch with all the original recipes from my great grandmother and my great, great grandmother,” Case said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.