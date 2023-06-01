Finalists assemble for Fort Myers police chief position

Four finalists have been chosen after more than 170 candidates applied to be the next police chief at the Fort Myers Police Department.

All four finalists are meeting on Thursday in Fort Myers with the public and city leaders.

Two of the four finalists are Gina Hawkins, the former police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Reo Hatfield, the current deputy police chief at the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Both come from cities larger than Fort Myers, but only Hawkins has chief experience. They will introduce themselves to Fort Myers for the first time.

Hawkins and Hatfield will present their plans on how they’ll keep people safe, despite the growing population.

The two Fort Myers Police Department candidates will strive to prove they’re ready to lead the department where they’ve worked for decades.

Jason Fields, the current acting police major, has worked at the Fort Myers Police Department for 23 years.

Victor Medico is a current police captain who also has 23 years of experience.

Both candidates can use the lessons they learned under Derrick Diggs, the former police chief.

“We need to find the best possible police chief we can. It doesn’t matter where they come from,” said Kevin Anderson, the Fort Myers Mayor.

Anderson spent more than 20 years at the Fort Myers Police Department. He told WINK News that this hire is critical.

“It’s very important to have leaders in the police department who are cutting edge, who can address these issues and keep our community safe,” Anderson said.