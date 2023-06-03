Florida Everblades approach finals in Idaho against the Steelheads

The Florida Everblades start the finals today in Idaho, taking on the Steelheads.

With that goal from John McCarron in Double overtime of game six, the Everblades are the eastern conference champs for the second year in a row.

And now they advance to the Kelly Cup Final.

“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a crazy ride but we’re definitely excited to be back here in the finals,” Ben Masella said.

The goal all year has been simple: run it back. They’re four wins away from doing just that.

What has served them well this postseason is the experience from the last postseason.

“I think we have a new confidence this year. I think the guys who’ve been here returners we have a lot of returners that know what it takes. I think you have more of a target on your back being the defending champs.” Masella said.

“Once you experience the emotion the feelings the reward of winning a championship you want that feeling that much more,” Brad Ralph said. “So I think that’s what a lot of our group is lets you know we played all year. We played close to 100 games. Let’s finish it off with that great feeling of raising the cup.”

To do it again, the Everblades have to take down the Idaho Steelheads, who set the league record for points and wins in the regular season. But the Everblades are ready for the opportunity.

“To win you got to beat the best. You know we’ve gone through three very good hockey teams already. And the fourth one would be the cherry on top.” Masella said.

Four more wins, and the Everblades become the fifth team in league history to repeat as champions.