Southwest Florida prepares for approaching storms

The southwest Florida community took on a lot of water during Hurricane Helene, and the approaching rainmaker this weekend is concerning for many living in flood-prone areas.

In Bonita Springs, city officials are urging residents to be cautious if they live near canals or the Imperial River.

One man we spoke to had a good attitude about the storm but he made it clear he understands the risks.

“I’m a strong swimmer. I’ve got a kayak. I’ve got four-wheel drive. I can clear two and a half feet of water,” joked Bonita Springs resident Chris Olsen. “You think you’re safe, and you’re four or five feet up; you’re not.”

As we’ve seen repeatedly in Southwest Florida, a little flood water can cause a lot of damage to your home, and the price tag isn’t pretty.

If you live in a flood-prone area, it’s time to get prepared.

On Friday, people began filling up sandbags in Punta Gorda.

Helene hit the area hard and Wink News spoke with a woman whose home flooded in Port Charlotte.

She told us she wasn’t taking any chances this time around.

“Water came all the way up to our doors for the first time,” said Tara Koska. This time, I’m going to be ready with the sandbags, and we are going to get prepared. We are not going to get caught, you know, not ready.”

Now, moving to Cape Coral, On Friday, stores were filled with shoppers trying to stay one step ahead.

A man in Home Depot told WINK News his thoughts on the approaching storm.

“This is getting old, thinking of moving out of here,” said Cape Coral resident Manny Carvajal. “This is the second time My house has gotten flooded two years to a day.”

It’s good to be prepared, but it’s also important to avoid panic buying.

Take advantage of our community’s free resources.

Click here for more information on where to find sandbags in your area.