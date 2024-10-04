Southwest Florida prepares for approaching storms

WINK News
A stork managed to fly through Hurricane Helen’s strong winds. Baby Addison Grace Hayes was born during the storm’s peak at Health Park Medical Center in Lee County.
The southwest Florida community took on a lot of water during Hurricane Helene, and the approaching rainmaker this weekend is concerning for many living in flood-prone areas.
Former president Donald Trump is set to return to the site where he nearly lost his life in July and concerns over security are top of mind.
According to the Weather Authority, the potential is increasing for a tropical system to head towards Florida next week. The next name is Milton.
A North Port man went on 60 Minutes to accuse his home insurance carrier, Hertigate Insurance of fraud and worse.
One community’s concern is about high water and flooding because of a poor drainage system in Port Charlotte.
Def Leppard, Brad Paisley, Train and many more bands will be performing at Harvest Nights Music Festival in Immokalee this November.
For the past week, many people have been focused on storm recovery, and now, as we go into this weekend, we could see more rain and flooded roadways.
First responders put their lives on the line for all of us every day. Now, Cape Coral firefighters are fighting back for better healthcare and pay.
As communities clean up after Hurricane Helene and brace for more rain in the forecast, volunteers give much-appreciated help to those in need, showing off the camaraderie of southwest Florida.
The one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas is approaching. The Jewish community continues to feel the lasting impact of that tragic day.
Hurricane Helene has left a lasting impact on Southwest Florida, including the rental car situation at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).
Two years after Hurricane Ian, a Sanibel woman said she received a divine sign after moving back into her home.
On the heels of Helene, there’s some anxiety surrounding FEMA. This comes after comments from the Homeland Security secretary, who said the agency can meet immediate needs but does not have enough money to make it through the rest of hurricane season.
The City of Bonita Springs is urging people who live near the Imperial River and canals to be cautious ahead of a potential tropical system and rainmaker.
In Bonita Springs, city officials are urging residents to be cautious if they live near canals or the Imperial River.
One man we spoke to had a good attitude about the storm but he made it clear he understands the risks.
“I’m a strong swimmer. I’ve got a kayak. I’ve got four-wheel drive. I can clear two and a half feet of water,” joked Bonita Springs resident Chris Olsen. “You think you’re safe, and you’re four or five feet up; you’re not.”
As we’ve seen repeatedly in Southwest Florida, a little flood water can cause a lot of damage to your home, and the price tag isn’t pretty.
If you live in a flood-prone area, it’s time to get prepared.
On Friday, people began filling up sandbags in Punta Gorda.
Helene hit the area hard and Wink News spoke with a woman whose home flooded in Port Charlotte.
She told us she wasn’t taking any chances this time around.
“Water came all the way up to our doors for the first time,” said Tara Koska. This time, I’m going to be ready with the sandbags, and we are going to get prepared. We are not going to get caught, you know, not ready.”
Now, moving to Cape Coral, On Friday, stores were filled with shoppers trying to stay one step ahead.
A man in Home Depot told WINK News his thoughts on the approaching storm.
“This is getting old, thinking of moving out of here,” said Cape Coral resident Manny Carvajal. “This is the second time My house has gotten flooded two years to a day.”
It’s good to be prepared, but it’s also important to avoid panic buying.
Take advantage of our community’s free resources.
Click here for more information on where to find sandbags in your area.