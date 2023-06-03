Second graders leading Fort Myers Beach cleanup

Gateway Charter School is hosting a beach clean-up day and the kids are very excited to help out.

About 100 people have signed up, ready to get Fort Myers Beach back into shape on Saturday.

Eight months after Hurricane Ian, the beach has come a long way. The giant piles of debris from damaged buildings have been cleaned up. Displaced boats have been removed. Restaurants and businesses are reopening.

Yet debris still lingers on the sand and along the streets.

A second-grade class is taking the lead in setting up the cleanup.

“Cleaning up the beach is like helping our community to be cleaner, stronger, better,” said Alekander King-Salazar, a second-grade student assisting in the cleanup.

At the heart of the operation is second-grade teacher Miss Alysia Bailey. “A few weeks ago, we were reading about persuasive essays. And the persuasive essays were all about how kids can get out and help in their community.”

Ms. Bailey said her students love to help. “They’re always asking me, you know, ‘How can I help, Ms. Bailey? What do you need from us?’ So, we just got this idea to gather.”

The group will be meeting up at two locations: the beach bar and a beach access near the public pool.