Shed fire spreads to pool house in Alva

A fire broke out in a shed next to a house in Alva on Sunday morning.

The family was woken up by the smell of smoke and screaming that there was a fire in the shed and pool house.

They said the fire started in a shed right next to the pool house and spread.

Rosella “Tiny” Vickers has owned the home for 11 years.

Her son and his girlfriend were staying in the shed, just having moved to the area.

“It’s just devastating,” Vickers said. “They lost everything and it almost got up into the main house but it didn’t. We’re just going to try to do what we can do to get them back on their feet.”

This is the second fire the family has had in this house.

Everyone made it out ok, and the fire has been put out.

The fire never reached main house.

The official cause of the fire is yet to be known.