Arnelle Brittany Bond mugshot. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Arnelle Britney Bond, 30, is wanted for violating probation in Lee County.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Bond is wanted for violating her probation and possessing a controlled substance.

Bond was booked on April 1, 2023, and released on April 10.

Click here to submit a tip if you know where Bond is, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.