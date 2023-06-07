Morning showers transition into Wednesday afternoon storms

Showers and storms are expected to begin in the mid-morning, particularly to the south in Collier County, before continuing to develop up along the coast into Lee County by the late morning. Storms will continue on and off until the late afternoon.

The majority of the scattered storms will wrap up by dinnertime, and most of Southwest Florida will generally be dry after 6 p.m.

A low-end, 1/5 risk for severe storms exists for our far interior zones mainly during the peak of the afternoon. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail and frequent lightning can also be expected.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler than average in the 80s for most of the area due to the earlier start to Wednesday’s showers and storms.

The tropics remain relatively quiet with the National Hurricane Center maintaining a low, 10% chance of development for the disturbance in the far, northeast Atlantic. This is expected to meander over cooler waters later Wednesday, likely preventing any development altogether.