Naples man killed in crash with pickup truck on Immokalee Rd

The site of a deadly crash on Immokalee Road, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A Naples man is dead after a crash with a pickup truck on Immokalee Road in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Naples man was traveling a car east in the inside lane of Immokalee Road, approaching Rock Road around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. A pickup truck driven by a 52-year-old Naples man was traveling west in the inside lane of Immokalee Road, approaching Rock Road.

The car veered left, crossed the median and entered the westbound travel lanes, colliding head-on with the pickup truck. After the crash, the first pickup truck collided with a second one traveling west in the center lane of Immokalee Road.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation